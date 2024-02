News From Law.com

A Duane Morris office artwork controversy and the law firm's response underscores how the role of DEI professionals in Big Law is growing to include not just concerns surrounding talent but also operations and office space.DEI professionals should be—and are now often asked—to weigh in on multiple facets of firm operations, whether it's office decorations, parking and seating arrangements, legal industry observers say.

February 26, 2024, 4:00 AM

