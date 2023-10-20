No Lemons? Class Action Looks Closely at Biscotti | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

While the label on limone biscotti states the product is naturally flavored with lemons, a putative class action alleged the product is artificially flavored, and is misleading to consumers. The plaintiff, Bridgeport citizen Iesha Conley, brought claims against Nonni's Foods LLC, a Delaware company whose principal place of business is Tulsa, Oklahoma. Conley alleged in the suit filed in Connecticut Superior Court for Fairfield (Bridgeport) that the product "Limone Biscotti" has a deceptive label.

