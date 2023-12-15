Who Got The Work

Ballard Spahr partner Elizabeth S. Fenton and Mark M. Billion of Billion Law have stepped in to defend NoLabels.com Inc. in a pending trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 4 in Delaware District Court by Halloran Farkas Kittila and Nixon Peabody on behalf of No Labels, a nonprofit organization focused on bridging the partisan divide in Washington by advancing commonsense reforms, accuses the defendant of using the the domain www.nolabels.com in an effort to usurp No Labels’ goodwill and tarnish its reputation through its piracy. The suit further contends that the defendant's website was intentionally designed to mimic the look and layout of the No Labels website and publish contrary images and statements which do not align with the principles and guiding beliefs of No Labels. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-01384, No Labels v. NoLabels.com Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 15, 2023, 9:22 AM

Plaintiffs

No Labels

Plaintiffs

Halloran Farkas And Kittila LLP

Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP

defendants

NoLabels.com Inc.

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

Billion Law

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims