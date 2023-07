News From Law.com

Some judicial hopefuls don't hit send on a judgeship application because they feel like they have to know somebody in the governor's office, or at least know somebody that knows somebody, for a shot at a nomination to the bench. That's far from the truth under the current administration, according to a group of Los Angeles County Superior Court judges and government officials who spoke about mentorship and pathways to the California state bench Wednesday.

California

July 26, 2023, 7:18 PM

