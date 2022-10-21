No Judge Would Touch It: 2 South Florida Chief Judges Barred...

News From Law.com

A Miami state court judge slashed a mid-six-figure attorney fees request by 95%, delivering a blow to a 4-year-old's mother, who had an affair with the married father while they worked as campaign advisors to then-candidate Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The ruling follows "scorched earth litigation," in which two chief judges recused their entire circuit courts. And that this case has continued in pre-judgment status for five years was "extraordinary," according to Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Spencer Multack. Multack ruled that the respondent, A.J. Delgado, complicated the dispute with petitioner, Jason Miller, by "injecting delays" that have "exhausted the judiciary of three circuits, the attorneys, and the parties' finances."

Government

October 21, 2022, 3:18 PM