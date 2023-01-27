No International Forum Granted After US Deal Challenged | La...

News From Law.com

A former trucking industry executive accused of defrauding every side in the sale of a consortium of trucking companies failed to move litigation to Mexico to avoid discovery in a Texas court. The Thirteenth District Court of Appeals denied the defendant's motion to dismiss a plaintiff's lawsuit and reversed a trial court's order severing that plaintiff's suit from other pending litigation. In Logicorp Mexico v. Andrade, the majority partner alleged Andrade committed fraud.

Transportation & Logistics

January 27, 2023, 4:22 PM