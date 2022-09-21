No Immunity for Court Staff Whose Error Landed Man Behind Ba...

News From Law.com

The Supreme Court of Georgia has stripped an Atlanta Municipal Court administrator and two case managers of similar immunity protections afforded to judges, after their clerical error resulted in a man's improper arrest. The high court ruling reversed the Georgia Court of Appeals' affirmation of quasi-judicial immunity granted to the defendants in a Fulton County State Court directed verdict on grounds the appellees' "alleged negligence was not committed during the performance of a 'function normally performed by a judge.'"

September 21, 2022, 11:42 AM