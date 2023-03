News From Law.com

An appeals court will consider a challenge to New Jersey's system of mandatory pro bono service after a trial judge rejected claims that assigning lawyers randomly is a disservice to low-income litigants. Counsel for attorney Michael Haya plans to appeal after claiming that his client lacks courtroom experience and is unqualified to represent someone accused of violating a domestic violence restraining order.

March 16, 2023, 4:22 PM

