In introducing the Oprahdemics podcast, Johns Hopkins history professor Leah Wright Rigueur says her most iconic Oprah Winfrey moment is when she asked Meghan Markle, "Were you silent, or were you silenced?" Now Winfrey's IP holding company is seeking to silence Rigueur and her podcasting partner Kellie Carter Jackson—or at least stop them from using the name "Oprahdemics" and a capital O in their branding. The case is Harpo v. Jackson.

August 10, 2022, 10:50 AM