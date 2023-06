News From Law.com

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron is seeking summary judgment in its lawsuit against former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon over nearly $500,000 in outstanding legal bills. There are no disputed issues of material fact and Bannon has no factual or legal defenses against its action, the firm says in its brief in support of the motion for summary judgment.

June 30, 2023, 2:17 PM

