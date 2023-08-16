No End in Sight: Litigation Heats Up Over Outing Transgender...

News From Law.com

A dispute between a group of New Jersey school districts and Attorney General Matt Platkin over privacy rights of transgender students could be prolonged and thorny as districts and the state attempt to hammer out a compromise, some legal observers said. The attorney general has hit four school districts with civil rights complaints after they adopted policies calling for teachers to notify parents whose children are transgender, gender non-conforming or gender non-binary

August 16, 2023, 3:11 PM

