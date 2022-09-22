News From Law.com

A Munich Re unit scored a victory against the Seattle Tunnel Partners (STP) and Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) when a unanimous Washington Supreme Court ruled that a two-year construction delay caused by a broken-down tunnel borer is not covered under the STP's insurance policy. The case is Seattle Tunnel Partners and Washington State Department of Transportation, Hitachi Zosen U.S.A. Ltd. v. Great Lakes Reinsurance (UK) PLC et al., 2022 Wash. LEXIS 498 (Wash. 2022).

September 22, 2022, 10:49 AM