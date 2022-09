News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday threw out a years-long civil suit brought against school district officials by the parents of a high school sophomore who committed suicide, blaming the parents' former and current attorneys and writing that the case "highlights the risks for counsel who do not develop a coherent legal theory at the outset of their case and who instead continuously adopt new arguments."

September 23, 2022, 9:42 AM