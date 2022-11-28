No Class: Certification Denied in Suit Against Boeing, South...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has rejected a class action filed against The Boeing Co. and Southwest Airlines Co. by airline ticket buyers affected by the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet. After two catastrophic crashes of the MAX 8 aircraft, Southwest customers filed suit, Earl v. The Boeing Co., in July 2019 alleging they overpaid form MAX 8 tickets based on misrepresentations by Southwest and Boeing about the safety of the MAX series aircraft.

Aerospace & Defense

November 28, 2022, 4:00 AM