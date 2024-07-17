No Bad Faith for Denying Life Insurance Benefits Over Contra...

News From Law.com

The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia denied summary judgment to Pacific Life Insurance Company on a breach of contract claim filed by a plaintiff, who asserted that the insurer wrongly refused to pay benefits for the life of his deceased business partner due to misrepresentations about his alcohol consumption. The court granted summary judgment on bad faith grounds while excluding the plaintiff expert's opinion that Pacific Life cannot rely on medical records from ten years prior to the policy application.

Insurance

July 17, 2024, 2:01 PM