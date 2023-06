News From Law.com

The New York lawyer who submitted fake case captions generated by ChatGPT should not face sanctions because he was not acting in bad faith, his attorneys argue. Steven Schwartz is set to appear in Manhattan federal court, after the judge set a hearing to show cause as to why he should not issue sanctions against the attorney for violating federal rules of civil procedure and driving up litigation costs.

June 07, 2023, 3:24 PM

