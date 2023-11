News From Law.com

The Connecticut Appellate Court reversed the trial court's decision to award attorney fees to the defendant. While the trial court concluded the plaintiff's claims "were entirely without color" and were brought in "bad faith," the Appellate Court said "it failed to set forth with a high degree of specificity any factual findings to support the award."

Connecticut

November 01, 2023, 6:23 PM

nature of claim: /