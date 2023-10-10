No Accident: Documentary Filmmakers Chronicle the Charlottes...

News From Law.com

This morning's Litigation Daily sits down with Robbie Kaplan of Kaplan Hecker & Fink and Karen Dunn of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to discuss their participation in an HBO documentary about the trial they led against white nationalists who organized the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Kaplan says she thinks the movie portrays better than any other she's seen "the sheer work and grit that is involved in bringing a case—from filing a complaint to trial."

District of Columbia

October 10, 2023, 7:30 AM

