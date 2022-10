Who Got The Work

Llynn K. White and Joel C. Gerson of Polsinelli have entered appearances for Wells Fargo and Rialto Capital Advisors in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, over a loan dispute, was filed Sept. 9 in California Central District Court by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of NMS 1539 LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr., is 2:22-cv-06298, Nms 1539, LLC et al v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.