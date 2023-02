News From Law.com

National Labor Relations Board general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo is asserting that it is illegal for employers to tell workers who are considering unionizing that they would be giving up their right to interact directly with management, It is Abruzzo's latest challenge to longstanding employer practices she believes break the law and unfairly tilt the high-stakes votes on unionization petitions toward employers.

February 14, 2023, 6:17 AM