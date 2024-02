News From Law.com

National Labor Relations Board general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo has set her sights on taking down another employer hobbyhorse, workplace rules that bar an employee from taking on a second job. It's the latest in a string of moves by Abruzzo, selected by President Joe Biden for the post in February 2021, to tilt the balance of power in the employer/employee relationship toward the worker, employment lawyers say.

February 12, 2024, 10:49 AM

