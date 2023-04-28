Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a lawsuit against go kart racing operator K1 Speed Franchising Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The suit, filed by Elmore Goldsmith Kelley & deHoll on behalf of NLM Services LLC, alleges that the defendant made misleading statements about the financial prospects of a K1 Speed franchise that it sold to the plaintiff. The case is 9:23-cv-01777, Nlm Services LLC v. K1 Speed Franchising Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 28, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Nlm Services LLC

Plaintiffs

Elmore Goldsmith Kelley And Deholl PA

defendants

K1 Speed Franchising Inc

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 890/