NLJ 500 Firm Wins Opioid Battle for Retail Giant | Law.com R...

In a legal victory for a U.S. retail giant, a team of attorneys from U.S. 8th ranked Greenberg Traurig successfully defended the retail pharmacy against a lawsuit filed by the State of Alaska. An Alaska court rejected the State of Alaska's theory that "irresponsible opioid sales" created an interference with the public health, and instead determined that the State of Alaska "ha[d] not properly identified" a cognizable public right," attorney Francis "Frank" A. Citera said.

April 03, 2024, 11:01 AM

