NJ Trial Lawyers Are Upset About New Rules for Referral Fees...

Trial attorneys in New Jersey are upset about a new court directive that forbids payment of referral fees to out-of-state lawyers. Groups opposing the measure are likely to challenge it to the state Supreme Court, some observers said. In its Opinion 745, made public on March 12, the Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics, or ACPE, said New Jersey lawyers who have attained the status of certified attorney may no longer pay referral fees to out-of-state lawyers.

New Jersey

March 14, 2024, 3:09 PM

