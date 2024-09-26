NJ Supreme Court Nominee John Hoffman Sails Through Confirma...

News From Law.com

In a short hearing Thursday afternoon, the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved the nomination of New Jersey Supreme Court nominee John Jay Hoffman. In a hearing that lasted just over 30 minutes, Hoffman testified before the committee about his roots in public school in Edison, New Jersey, and the experience he has accumulated in public service in the state as the foundation for his professional success. The committee responded with nothing but praise for both Hoffman and Gov. Phil Murphy's decision to pick Hoffman for the state high court.

September 26, 2024, 4:22 PM