A unanimous opinion the New Jersey Supreme Court held that the refund provision created under N.J.S.A. 56:8-2.11 in Chapter 347, or the "Truth in Menu Act," was intended to provide relief only to victims of food-related fraud, and not to claims of any kind brought under the Consumer Fraud Act.

January 11, 2024, 9:57 AM

