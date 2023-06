News From Law.com

New Jersey announced a proposed $393 million settlement Wednesday with Solvay Specialty Polymers to remediate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination and to compensate the public for natural resource damages around the West Deptford Solvay facility in Gloucester County.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 28, 2023, 7:52 PM

