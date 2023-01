Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was brought by Lawall & Mitchell on behalf of the NJ Prestige Institute for Plastic Surgery. The case is 1:23-cv-00142, NJ Prestige Institute for Plastic Surgery PC v. Aetna Inc.