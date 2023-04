Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Finazzo Cossolini O'Leary Meola & Hager on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group and MultiPlan Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Gottlieb & Greenspan on behalf of NJ Pediatric Neuroscience Institute. The case is 2:23-cv-02194, NJ Pediatric Neuroscience Institute v. United Healthcare Insurance Co. et al.

Health Care

April 19, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

NJ Pediatric Neuroscience Institute

defendants

United Healthcare Insurance Company

Multiplan, Inc.

defendant counsels

Finazzo Cossolini O'Leary Meola & Hager, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations