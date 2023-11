News From Law.com

The New Jersey Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Christa Robey, et al. v. SPARC Group, over the age-old industry practice of marking up prices to mark them down—the state high court considered whether the practice constitutes an ascertainable loss under the Consumer Fraud Act and whether the plaintiffs qualify as an aggrieved consumer under the Truth in Consumer Contract, Warranty, and Notice Act.

November 08, 2023, 5:05 PM

