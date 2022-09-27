NJ Attorneys Get the Green Light to Use and Invest in Regula...

News From Law.com

The Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics issued an opinion stating that New Jersey lawyers may use regulated cannabis, and may operate or invest in a regulated cannabis business, without violating the Rules of Professional Conduct. Although the conduct remains technically illegal under federal law, according to the opinion, it does not violate Rule 8.4(b), which prohibits lawyers from committing "a criminal act that reflects adversely on the lawyer's honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects."

