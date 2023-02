News From Law.com

The New Jersey Appellate Division held that a trial judge erred in dismissal of a claim of false advertising of clothing prices brought by plaintiff consumers against SPARC Group—although the court found that the judge thoroughly addressed all the statutory and common-law counts, it disagreed with the determination that the plaintiffs failed to alleged an ascertainable loss.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 09, 2023, 5:34 PM