New Suit - Civil Rights

The Igwe Law Firm filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Wilmington, police officer Jeffery Dickerson and other defendants on Thursday in Delaware District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of Curtis Nixon, who alleges that he was wrongfully charged with four felonies after Dickerson failed to verify false information supplied to the police department about Nixon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00627, Nixon v. Rutter et al.

Government

June 08, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Curtis Nixon

Plaintiffs

McGivney, Kluger, Cook & Intoccia

defendants

Amie Rutter

Corporal Jeffery Dickerson

Hannah Schell

St. Francis Hospital

St. Francis Hospital Transport Co.

Tamika Scott

The City of Wilmington

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims