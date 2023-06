New Suit - Copyright

Boxing Scene was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of Roderick Nixon professionally known as Nitro, accuses the defendant of displaying Nitro's original photography on its website without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05200, Nixon v. Paramount Global Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 20, 2023, 5:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Roderick Nixon

Plaintiffs

Doniger / Burroughs

defendants

Paramount Global, Inc.

Does 1-10

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims