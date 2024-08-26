Who Got The Work

Lauren M. Kofke and William D Savitt of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz have stepped in to represent CVS Health and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The action, filed July 12 in New York Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and the Schall Firm, contends that CVS' public financial statements were materially false and misleading. According to the complaint, the defendants failed to disclose that the forecasts CVS used to determine plan premiums were ineffective at accounting for medical cost trends, which would result in CVS likely incurring significant expenses to cover the cost increases. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett, is 1:24-cv-05303, Nixon v. CVS Health Corporation et al.

Health Care

August 26, 2024, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Ivy Nixon

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

Defendants

CVS Health Corporation

Karen S. Lynch

Shawn M. Guertin

Thomas F. Cowhey

defendant counsels

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws