Nixon Peabody Targets 30% Women Equity Partners by 2025, as ...

Nixon Peabody hired Ramla Farzad as the firm's new senior director for diversity, equity and inclusion in late January, the firm announced this week, following the departure of former chief diversity officer Rekha Chiruvolu to the RAND Corp. last July. Farzad was most recently a DEI director at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. She joined Paul Weiss in October 2022 after three years leading DEI at K&L Gates. In an interview Farzad said the role at Nixon Peabody afforded her more hands-on opportunities, citing the fact that she was one of three DEI directors at Paul Weiss. "I was looking for a lateral opportunity that would allow me to dig deeper, do more work in the trenches," she said.

February 16, 2024, 10:41 AM

