Christopher M. Caputo of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for DeAngelis Diamond Construction in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The case was filed April 17 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Calhoun & Associates and attorney M. Todd Sandahl on behalf of two individuals who contends that the defendants' property is not accessible for wheelchairs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:24-cv-00466, Nitschke et al v. Berry Farms APT Investments, LP et al.
Tennessee
June 03, 2024, 10:29 AM