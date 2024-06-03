Who Got The Work

Christopher M. Caputo of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for DeAngelis Diamond Construction in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The case was filed April 17 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Calhoun & Associates and attorney M. Todd Sandahl on behalf of two individuals who contends that the defendants' property is not accessible for wheelchairs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:24-cv-00466, Nitschke et al v. Berry Farms APT Investments, LP et al.

Tennessee

June 03, 2024, 10:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Chelsie Nitschke

Cynthia George

Plaintiffs

Calhoun & Associates

M. Todd Sandahl, Attorney At Law

defendants

Berry Farms APT Investments, LP

Boyle Investment Company

DeAngelis Diamond Construction, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act