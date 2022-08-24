Who Got The Work

Jessica R. Kunz of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has entered an appearance for Trackunit Inc., a fleet management company focused on the construction equipment industry, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 30 in Delaware District Court by the Chong Law Firm and McArthur Law on behalf of Nitetek Licensing LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:22-cv-01006, Nitetek Licensing LLC v. Trackunit Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 24, 2022, 10:15 AM