Who Got The Work

Dorsey & Whitney partner Alessandra Glorioso has entered an appearance for Blackline Safety USA Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed June 30 in Delaware District Court by The Chong Law Firm on behalf of Nitetek Licensing LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:22-cv-00886, Nitetek Licensing LLC v. Blackline Safety USA Corp.

Delaware

August 15, 2022, 4:16 AM