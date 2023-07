Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burke, Warren, Mackay & Serritella on Tuesday removed a franchise lawsuit against Roy Carr and Woodfield Nissan Inc. to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Bulso PLC on behalf of Nissan USA. The case is 3:23-cv-00716, Nissan North America, Inc. v. Woodfield Nissan, Inc. et al.

Automotive

July 19, 2023, 1:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Nissan North America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bulso PLC

defendants

Roy Carr

Woodfield Nissan, Inc.

defendant counsels

Burke Warren MacKay Serritella

The Catalano Firm

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute