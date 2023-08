New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a consumer class action on Aug. 8 in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and the Miller Law Firm, alleges that a crankshaft defect in certain Ford Escapes, Ford Mavericks and Lincoln Corsairs causes the engine to stall and catch fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11972, Nishon et al. v. Ford Motor Co.

Automotive

August 08, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Harry Hilburg

James Capps

Joseph Vaillancourt

Raymond Dynne, III

Todd Nishon

William Simmons

Plaintiffs

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract