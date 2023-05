Breaking News From Law.com International

Big Four Japanese firms, Nishimura & Asahi and Anderson Mori & Tomotsune, together with Momo-o, Matsuo & Namba, are advising on SBI Holdings' $1.1 billion takeover bid for its affiliate, Tokyo-listed SBI Shinsei Bank.

May 15, 2023, 4:00 AM

