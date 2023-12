News From Law.com International

Nishimura & Asahi, Japan's largest law firm by headcount, has expanded its overseas law advisory capability for corporate M&A practice with the partner hire of Jason Jose R. Jiao, who was most recently a foreign law partner at Oh-Ebashi LPC & Partners, in Tokyo. The hire comes less than two months after the firm added Watson Farley & Williams' Thai corporate practice head, Christopher Osborne, in Bangkok.

December 03, 2023, 4:30 PM

