Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance, a subsidiary of Selective Insurance, to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a rainstorm, was filed by Whyte PLLC on behalf of Nisha Corp. d/b/a Fine Food Mart. The case is 5:22-cv-01276, Nisha Corp. v. Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 4:43 PM