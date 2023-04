Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Chartwell Law Offices on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Renaissance Re Syndicate 1458 Lloyds to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Nirmal LLC, doing business as Super 8 Motel at Houston Nasa/Webster. The case is 1:23-cv-02917, Nirmal, L.C. d/b/a Super 8 Motel at Houston Nasa/Webster v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Nirmal, L.C. d/b/a Super 8 Motel at Houston Nasa/Webster

defendants

Mt. Hawley Insurance Company

Renaissance Re Syndicate 1458 Lloyds

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute