In a Title IX case brought by a former University of Arizona college student-athlete who was subjected to "sexual and homophobic bullying," the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit relied on the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County in reinstating the student's retaliation claim when he allegedly asked the school to intervene.

June 15, 2023, 2:44 PM

