Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Ballard Spahr and Notaro Michalos & Zaccaria have entered appearances for Qurate subsidiary QVC Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed May 8 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Rimon PC on behalf of Ningbo Futai Electric Ltd., asserts multiple patents for LED lights. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kai N. Scott, is 2:23-cv-01768, Ningbo Futai Electric Limited v. QVC, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 18, 2023, 9:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Ningbo Futai Electric Limited

Plaintiffs

Rimon PC

defendants

QVC Inc

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

Ballard Spahr

Notaro Michalos And Zaccaria PC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims