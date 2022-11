New Suit - Patent

QVC Inc. was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court action was brought by Rimon P.C. on behalf of Ningbo Futai Electric Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-02015, Ningbo Futai Electric Limited v. QVC, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2022, 8:34 PM