Who Got The Work

Baird Holm partner Lindsay K. Lundholm has entered an appearance for the City of David City and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged property damage or interference. The complaint was filed Aug. 7 in Nebraska District Court by Copple, Rockey, Schlecht, Mason & Werth on behalf of Nine Stories. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher, is 8:23-cv-00344, Nine Stories, LLC v. The City of David City et al.

Government

September 21, 2023, 11:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Nine Stories, LLC

Plaintiffs

Copple, Rockey Law Firm - Omaha

defendants

Alan Zavodny

Bruce Meysenburg

Dana Trowbridge

Greg Ashsoff

James Vandenberg

Jessica Miller

Jim Masek

John Vandenberg

Keith Marvin

Kevin Hotovy

Pam Kaborek

Pat Meysenburg

Tami Comte

The City of David City

Tom Kobus

defendant counsels

Baird Holm

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference