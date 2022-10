New Suit - Trademark

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court for allegedly violating a trademark licensing agreement for Ford-branded tools. The lawsuit was filed by O'Hagan Meyer on behalf of Hong Kong-based Nine HKG Limited, who claims Ford violated the agreement by restricting the plaintiff's use of the recognizable blue oval Ford logo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12486, Nine Hkg Limited v. Ford Motor Company.